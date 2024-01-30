Big Game Bash 2024

Enter the Big Game Bash at the studio (711 Ferris Avenue). Big Game Bash drawing is Friday, February 9th. We will draw the winner at 9:45am!

Register at our KBEC foyer at 711 Ferris Avenue in Waxahachie 7am – 7pm Mon – Fri or 9am – 2pm Saturday or email [email protected]. We’ll need your name and phone number and be sure to type “Big Game Bash Entry” in the subject line!

Prizes include

HD LED “55 Smart TV courtesy of Dusty Autrey at AAA Bail Bonds

Oversized Swivel Recliner from Canales Furniture

$100 Foodland Market certificate

certificate Free Pizza from Papa John’s Pizza of Waxahachie

of Waxahachie Premium Cigars from Hachie Tabacco

Double Gift Pack of Los Primanos BBQ Rubs.

Rules