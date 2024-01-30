Big Game Bash 2024

Enter the Big Game Bash at the studio (711 Ferris Avenue). Big Game Bash drawing is Friday, February 9th. We will draw the winner at 9:45am!
Register at our KBEC foyer at 711 Ferris Avenue in Waxahachie 7am – 7pm Mon – Fri or 9am – 2pm Saturday or email [email protected]. We’ll need your name and phone number and be sure to type “Big Game Bash Entry” in the subject line!
Prizes include
- HD LED “55 Smart TV courtesy of Dusty Autrey at AAA Bail Bonds
- Oversized Swivel Recliner from Canales Furniture
- $100 Foodland Market certificate
- Free Pizza from Papa John’s Pizza of Waxahachie
- Premium Cigars from Hachie Tabacco
- Double Gift Pack of Los Primanos BBQ Rubs.
Rules
- Must be 21!
- Register by sending us your name, phone number, and e-mail to [email protected]
- Or register in person at 711 Ferris Avenue, 7am -7 pm Monday through Friday and Saturdays 7:30 am until 2 pm
- One name per entry!
- Subject line Must Read BIG GAME BASH ENTRY
- All entries must be received by 9:00 am February 10th.
- Drawing at 9:45 am!
- NO KBEC employees, spouses or family members are eligible.
- Winner will have 5 minutes to claim their prize. If no winner, we draw another name. You MUST call in to win prize packages