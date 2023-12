Hachie Hoops ’24 KBEC Broadcast Schedule

Don’t miss a minute of Waxahachie HS Basketball this year, list to KBEC to hear coverage of the Girls and Boys teams.

JAN 02 – 6 & 7:30 PM VS DESOTO

JAN 05 – 6 & 7:30 PM VS DUNCANVILLE

JAN 12 – 6 & 7:30 PM VS MANSFIELD HIGH

JAN 19 – 6 & 7:30 PM VS SKYLINE

JAN 23 – 6 & 7:30 PM VS CEDAR HILL

FEB 02 – 6 & 7:30 PM VS LEGACY

FEB 09 – 7:30 PM VS LAKE RIDGE (Boys Only)

All games at Waxahachie High School

(Girls at 6pm, Boys at 7:30pm)